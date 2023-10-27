CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A recent State Police enforcement detail in two Central Illinois counties resulted in over 100 pounds of cocaine and nine guns being seized, officials said.

The enforcement detail lasted three days and took place in Douglas and Logan Counties. During that time, officials said troopers seized the guns from a driver who reportedly confessed that he was transporting them to a known gang member in the Chicago area.

In a separate incident, troopers discovered the cocaine hidden in a semi-trailer. Officials said the drugs have an estimated street value of $1.3 million.

“Through these special details targeting criminal activity on the interstates, ISP is focused on stopping the transportation and trafficking of illegal drugs and guns,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “A warning to criminals – if you’re traveling through Illinois, be prepared to meet an ISP trooper.”

Officials added that during the enforcement detail, troopers issued 214 traffic warnings, including two for Scott’s Law violations, and made five arrests. They also performed over 50 motor carrier safety inspections.

The investigation into the gun and drug seizures is ongoing. Officials said the Illinois State Police will continue to use all available resources, including increased patrols, to combat violent crime.