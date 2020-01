CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are still looking for the driver of a car they say caused a crash on I-74.

The crash happened near the I-74/I-57 interchange.

State police said a car abruptly tried to turn into the median and took off. That caused a chain reaction where two other cars crashed.

One person was taken to the hospital, but they weren’t seriously hurt.

State police are still working on getting a description of the first car.