State Police search for car involved in deadly crash with bicyclists

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are looking for a vehicle they said was involved in a car v. bicycle crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened on October 11 on westbound Illinois Route 150, around a half-mile east of Spring Lake Road. Troopers said three bicyclists were riding on the north side of the roadway when a car traveling westbound hit one of the cyclists. That cyclist died from injuries they received during the crash. Another cyclist was also hit, but they received non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers stated the vehicle did not stop and they left the scene. They were able to develop enough information to seek a vehicle of interest. They said it was a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang with black side-view mirrors. “The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front right bumper, front right quarter panel, and the passenger side view mirror was broken off.

If anyone has any information regarding this car or the crash, call Illinois State Police at (217) 278-5000. You can also email State Police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can give a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submitting one online.