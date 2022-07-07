GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they spoke to the driver of the van, 26-year-old Pedro Tevez of Champaign, and the driver of the truck, 26-year-old, Alejandro Zamudio, 26 of Hillside, in the aftermath of the crash.

Tevez told troopers he stopped at the intersection to turn onto Harvest and was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear. Zamudio, who was driving behind Tevez’s van, said he didn’t realize the van had slowed down; when he did become aware of this, he swerved to the left to avoid a crash, but was unsuccessful. Zamudio’s truck hit the rear of Tevez’s van, sending the van into the roadside ditch where it overturned.

Tevez and Zamudio were not hurt, but all of Tevez’s passengers were. 34-year-old Jordan Hill, 28-year-old Maitias Gonzalez and 45-year-old Jose Monero, all from Champaign, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries

Troopers’ investigation led them to issue three tickets related to the crash. Zamudio was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Tevez was ticketed for not having a valid driver’s license and Hill was ticketed for failing to wear a seatbelt.