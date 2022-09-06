PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into the northbound lane and hit a semi-truck traveling in that direction.

The driver of the Corvette was extricated from their car and was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was shut down for six hours as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the highway of debris.