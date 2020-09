(STORY UPDATED AT 3:26 P.M.) – Troopers said all northbound lanes are open. However, it will take some time for the backup in traffic to clear. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the area south of Tuscola.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said both northbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 210 are blocked.

Troopers said they are working to alleviate the blockage. Drivers are asked to find other routes around the area if possible.