CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said no one was hurt after a threat was made to the Taylorville Correctional Center.

In a news release, troopers said that at around 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to the facility out of caution because of a phoned in threat at the facility. “There have been no active incidents at the facility and no one was injured,” said officials.

Troopers are actively investigating this situation.