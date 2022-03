CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said one person was seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday morning on I-57.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the Pesotum exit. The crash involved a tanker that ran off the road and overturned. Troopers said contents spilled from the truck.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Troopers said southbound is now open. I-57 northbound is still closed.

This is a developing story.