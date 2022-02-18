SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.

Officials said numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement agencies and personnel across the state to escort stranded motorists to safety and investigate traffic crashes.

On Thursday, beginning at around 3 p.m., ISP District 6 (Pontiac) responded to assist motorists and investigate several crashes on I-55 and I-74. ISP District 9 (Springfield) responded to I-72 westbound near New Berlin for several separate crashes. ISP District 10 (Pesotum) responded to traffic crashes on I-74 and I-57. ISP District 8 (Metamora) responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving nineteen commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles on I-39 near El Paso. Dozens of other vehicles slid off the roadway and were stranded. I-39 from Normal to Minonk was closed for nearly 24 hours while ISP Troopers and multiple local law enforcement agencies and other first responders assisted to ensure motorists were safely escorted to a warming center.

“The Illinois State Police once again rose to the occasion, in the cold and throughout the night, ensuring the safety of thousands of motorists across the state,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With help from our local law enforcement partners, Illinois Department of Transportation personnel, tow operators and other emergency responders, our Troopers were able to safeguard the public and ultimately prevented roadway tragedies.”