SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said they are on the scene of a multiple-car crash.

They said all southbound I-55 traffic at or north of milepost 95 is being diverted to South Grand Avenue. Motorists should expect southbound traffic to start slowing down near the Sherman exit. They are also encouraged to find another route.

Troopers said southbound lanes in this area is expected to be closed for the next few hours.