SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 128 at County Road 2100 North. Troopers said the crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car and that one of the victims suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Route 126 could be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to either find an alternate route of travel or use caution as they travel through the area.

This is a developing story.