CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said no one was hurt following a rollover crash in heavy fog on U.S. Route 45 in Champaign County.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. just south of Ford Harris Road. The investigation found that a box truck was driving the left northbound lane when it came across a stopped pickup truck also in the left lane. The pickup did not have its lights on, troopers said.

The box truck swerved to avoid hitting the pickup truck, but the driver’s side mirror clipped the pickup’s passenger-side rear quarter panel. The box truck went out of control, ran off the right side of the road and overturned onto its passenger side in the front yard of a private property.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt. The pickup truck, meanwhile, failed to stop and continued driving north on Route 45.