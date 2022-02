VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and EMS personnel are on the scene of a car crash on westbound Interstate 74.

The crash happened at milepost 206 near Oakwood. Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles: a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route of travel. If drivers must must travel through the area, they are advised to use caution and expect delays and traffic that is slowed or stopped.

This is a developing story.