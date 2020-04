SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are currently on the scene of a 3-car-crash with a HAZMAT material leakage.

They said it is happening on Route 104 at Purdom Road, east of Auburn. All lanes on Route 104 and Purdom Road are now closed. Drivers should find another route if traveling east or west between Route 104 between the 104 exit off I-55 and Auburn.