DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into a Decatur man’s death in May is ongoing and State Police are again asking the public for help in solving the case.

State Police became involved in the investigation shortly after the man was found dead. James Taylor, 51, was reported missing on May 12 and was found a week later in a rural area near his home. It was determined that Taylor had been shot and his death was classified as a homicide.

State Police asked for the public’s help in July with solving the case. On Thursday, they issued another request for help.

Anyone who knows something about Taylor’s death is asked to submit their knowledge to either Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 or an Illinois State Police tipline at 217-278-5004. All tipsters can remain anonymous.