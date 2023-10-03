TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are requesting assistance identifying a vehicle that was potentially involved in the crash outside of Teutopolis Friday evening that resulted in a anhydrous ammonia spill.

That crash left 5 dead and several others injured. Much of the town of Teutopolis was evacuated as a result.

Illinois State Police released video showing the vehicle in question, which can be found below.

According to police the crash occurred at 19470 East U.S. Highway 40. The crash involved a semi-truck tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia that was punctured in the crash and leaked causing the evacuation of the nearby area and five deaths.

ISP said investigation led police to believe a dark colored vehicle of unknown make and model may have been involved in the incident as it headed westbound on U.S. 40. The video is from the intersection of Spring Creek Road in Montrose, Illinois and U.S. 40. Police believe the vehicle could have passed the semi-truck tanker.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the incident or this vehicle in the surrounding area that could provide more information to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 217-342-7881.