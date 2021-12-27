State police remind of FOID card changes in new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firearm Owner Identification card (FOID) and Conceal Carry licenses (CCL) will be combined into one card under an Illinois law that starts in the new year.



State police said as FOID cards are replaced, new ones will be issued without expiration dates. When a new FOID card is issued, if the person has a CCL, they will be given a combined FOID and CCL card.

An example of a new FOID/CCL card. Photo provided by Illinois State Police

State police said if a FOID card is suspended and the person has a CCL, the CCL will also be suspended until the FOID card is reinstated.

When a person’s CCL is suspended or revoked but the person can still have a FOID card, they will keep the combined FOID/CCL card, but law enforcement records will not show a valid CCL.



When a FOID card expires during the term of a CCL, the FOID card will be automatically renewed without a renewal fee, and the person will be sent a combined FOID/CCL card.