BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three months after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bradley, the family of one of the officers involved released a statement through the Illinois State Police to give an update on his recovery.

Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey responded to the town’s Comfort Inn on Dec. 29 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended car. When they located the room where the car’s owner was staying and attempted to talk to the people inside, they were attacked and shot. Rittmanic died from her injuries and Bailey was seriously injured.

In their statement, Bailey’s family said that early in his hospitalization, doctors told them that even if he lived, he would likely never recover from a vegetative state, talk again or live independently. But Bailey has defied all of those expectations and his family is calling the advances he is making “nothing short of miraculous.”

“He is fully aware of his surroundings, he understands what he has been through, and how much hard work is ahead of him,” the Bailey family said. “He has regular conversations with the family, medical personnel, physical therapy staff, and is able to fully cooperate in his recovery process.”

The family said that it wasn’t until a few days ago that Bailey was informed Rittmanic’s had died. They said the news hit him very hard, but he vowed to work even harder at his recovery in Rittmanic’s memory.

“His determination level has kicked into another gear as he works to get back to us here,” the Bailey family said. “Back to a normal life where he can again be the one helping others, after all that have helped him.”

The Bailey family’s full statement can be found on Facebook.