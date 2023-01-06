SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash in Sangamon County on Thursday that left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Illinois Route 104 approximately a quarter of a mile east of the on/off ramps of Interstate 55. It involved three vehicles – an SUV, a semi-truck and a sedan. State troopers said the investigation determined that the SUV was driving westbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and hit the semi-truck. The SUV then spun into the path of the sedan and hit that car nearly head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 42-year-old woman from nearby Pawnee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; her identity has not been released yet. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with injuries, as were two children who were passengers in her car. The driver of the semi-truck was not reported to be hurt.

The driver of the SUV was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for improper lane usage.

Route 104 was shut down for over four-and-a-half hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene and cleaned up the wreckage. The road reopened around 6:30 p.m.