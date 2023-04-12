ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new details, including a complete list of cities in the state, that were targeted by fake threats and swatting on Wednesday.
State Police officials said that as of 3 p.m., local law enforcement in 19 counties reported receiving a total of 21 calls that contained threats directed towards schools. Responders found no actual threats when investigating. The State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, meanwhile, has no information concerning credible threats.
The cities that experienced swatting calls on Wednesday are:
- Champaign, Champaign County,
- Chicago, Cook County
- Aurora, DuPage County
- Carbondale, Jackson County
- Murphysboro, Jackson County
- Mount Vernon, Jefferson County
- Vienna, Johnson County
- Dixon, Lee County
- Decatur, Macon County
- Granite City, Madison County
- Collinsville, Madison County
- Bloomington, McLean County
- Jacksonville, Morgan County
- Peoria, Peoria County
- Pittsfield, Pike County
- Eldorado, Saline County
- Springfield, Sangamon County
- Freeport, Stephenson County
- Marion, Williamson County
- Rockford, Winnebago County
Officials added that what happened on Wednesday is not an issue unique to Illinois; communities across the country are also experiencing swatting calls. While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.