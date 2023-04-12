ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new details, including a complete list of cities in the state, that were targeted by fake threats and swatting on Wednesday.

State Police officials said that as of 3 p.m., local law enforcement in 19 counties reported receiving a total of 21 calls that contained threats directed towards schools. Responders found no actual threats when investigating. The State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, meanwhile, has no information concerning credible threats.

The cities that experienced swatting calls on Wednesday are:

Champaign, Champaign County,

Chicago, Cook County

Aurora, DuPage County

Carbondale, Jackson County

Murphysboro, Jackson County

Mount Vernon, Jefferson County

Vienna, Johnson County

Dixon, Lee County

Decatur, Macon County

Granite City, Madison County

Collinsville, Madison County

Bloomington, McLean County

Jacksonville, Morgan County

Peoria, Peoria County

Pittsfield, Pike County

Eldorado, Saline County

Springfield, Sangamon County

Freeport, Stephenson County

Marion, Williamson County

Rockford, Winnebago County

Officials added that what happened on Wednesday is not an issue unique to Illinois; communities across the country are also experiencing swatting calls. While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.