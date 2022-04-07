CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police released dash-cam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened near Pana over the weekend. Because of the graphic nature of the video, WCIA has elected not to show it.

The video shows a team of State Police officers pulling over a white truck. The driver opens the door and emerges with a gun in his hand, pointed at the officers. The suspect–Adam Cobb from Granite City–was shot and later died.

Police said Cobb killed two women in Collinsville shortly before this incident.