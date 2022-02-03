State Police plead with drivers to stay off roads to keep everyone safe

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The snow keeps falling and the roads are getting even worse. State Police are asking all drivers to stay off the road for your safety and theirs.

A few troopers who were out on the roads said days like Thursday can often be some of the most dangerous days for the year for them. But when it is so easy to lose control of your car, that risk becomes much more likely. And that risk is always on the mind of these troopers.

“It is frustrating because it’s probably the thing that we push the most you know, the slowdown, the Scott’s Law, you know, so even on a regular day, it’s dangerous for us to be out there on traffic stops or you know, helping people with crashes,” said State Police Director Brenden Kelly. “Because there’s so many distractions inside the car.”

Wednesday, three State Police squad cars were involved in crashes. Two troopers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries in those incidents. On Thursday morning, there were three more incidents involving squad cars; 2 of which were Scott’s Law related. No one was hurt in those situations.

The State Police are asking everybody to check out road conditions online before going on the roads.