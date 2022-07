CHAMPIAGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Paxton man died after a crash on I-57, around six miles north of Champaign.

In a news release, troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They stated Kyle T. Messer was driving southbound when he–for unknown reasons, veered his car toward the right guardrail and hit it. The car then caught on fire. Troopers said Messer was trapped in the car and could not get out.

Messer was pronounced dead at the scene.