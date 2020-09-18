State Police: One man dies after crash on U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person died after a car crash on U.S. Route 67.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 67 at Murrayville Road in Morgan County. The crash happened between two cars.

Preliminary investigation indicated an 87-year-old Jerseyville man was driving westbound on Murrayville Road and failed to yield the right of way to another car. He hit that vehicle, which was travelling northbound on U.S. 67.

The Jerseyville man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Troopers said the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.