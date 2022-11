LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening.

The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 was completely shut down and one eastbound lane was closed as well due to the crash.

Officials said more information would be available Saturday morning.