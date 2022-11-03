CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same direction. The driver of the box truck lost control of his vehicle, which veered into the median and overturned, landing on its passenger side.

There were two 23-year-old men in the box truck, both from the Chicago suburb of Cicero. The passenger, whose name was not released, died from his injuries while the driver, Cesar Meraz, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck that was hit by Meraz’s box truck, 78-year-old Kenneth Johnson of Decatur, refused medical attention.

Meraz was given a ticket for failing to reduce his speed to avoid an accident.

I-57 was shut down for six-and-a-half hours as troopers worked the scene and cleared the wrecked vehicles. The highway has since reopened.