SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning outside Springfield.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 29 near Tansey Road at approximately 2:37 a.m. An investigation indicated that a utility truck drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a pole.

The driver of the truck, 45-year-old Christopher W. Jackson of Springfield, was pronounced dead.