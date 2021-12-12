State Police: one dead in crash on Route 29

CANTRALL, Ill. (WCIA) – One person is dead following a crash that happened on Saturday south of Cantrall.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 29 near North Wind Lane. State troopers said the crash involved a pickup truck driven by 92-year-old Billy Edwards of Greenview and an SUV driven by 59-year-old Julie Phelps of Mason City. Troopers’ investigation determined that Edwards’ truck rear-ended Phelps’ SUV in a reduced speed zone.

The crash caused Phelps’ SUV to overturn in the east ditch while Edwards’ truck crashed into a tree on the same side of the road.

Phelps and Edwards were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but Edwards did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital.