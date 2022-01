UPDATE AT 9 P.M. ON 1/1/2022: All lanes are open.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers said that all three lanes of Interstate 55 in Logan County are shut down following a crash.

The crash happened at milepost 127. Troopers from State Police District 9 and other first responders are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel if possible and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.