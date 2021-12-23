State police: move over, slow down for stopped vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — To mark Scott’s Law Day on December 23, Illinois State Police are reminding holiday travelers that they’re required to slow down and move over for any vehicle that has its hazard or emergency lights on. That could be a car or tow truck on the side of the road or a police car or ambulance heading your direction.



State police said Scott’s Law crashes have jumped since 2018. That year, there were eight such crashes statewide. In 2019, the number increased to 27, including three crashes that claimed the life of a state trooper. In 2020, “move over” crashes totaled 15. This year, there have been 2021 Scott’s Law crashes leading to 13 injured troopers. One of those 2021 crashes happened in Champaign County. State police said on January 1, a trooper had parked their squad car at the Interstate 57-Interstate 72 interchange to help with an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that had slid into the ditch. A driver then hit the side of the trooper’s car. The officer was not hurt.

Scott’s Law crashes in Illinois in 2021. Photo via Illinois State Police

First-time violators of Scott’s Law face a fine of $250 to $10,000. If someone is injured, the driver will have their license suspended from six months to two years.

Scott’s Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen. He was hit and killed on December 23, 2000, by an drunk driver while helping at a crash scene on the Dan Ryan Expressway.