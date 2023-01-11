BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the path of a semi-truck driving on Route 54. Sosamon was hit by the truck and died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was not hurt.

State Police released no further information about the crash.