State Police: Massive traffic backup along I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said there is a massive traffic backup after a semi rollover Tuesday morning.

In a news release, troopers said it happened on I-57, just north of I-72. Traffic was reduced to one lane. Troopers stated the backups are “a result of vehicles slowing to take video of the scene.” They continued to say the backup is up to I-74 and creating backups on I-74 because of ramp restrictions.

Troopers are asking drivers to find other routes when possible. “Also, please do not slow to a crawl to capture pictures or video, this only causes further backups and the potential for more crashes,” said troopers. “Consider your fellow motorists, please.”