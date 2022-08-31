FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 57 in Ford County on Tuesday.

State Troopers said the man, 27-year-old Sergio Huerta of Huntsville, Texas, was a passenger in a Honda Accord that was involved in two different collisions around 4:19 p.m. near Paxton. The Accord got on northbound I-57 at Paxton and hit a truck upon doing so. The impact caused the Accord to go through the median and into the southbound lanes, at which point the Accord’s driver started driving southbound. The Accord drove in that direction for two miles before it hit a median barrier at Milepost 259.

State Troopers said Huerta was arguing with the female driver of the Accord and then allegedly hit her, causing her to lose control of the car. He fled the scene of the crash by the time Troopers arrived. The driver and two female juvenile passengers who were also inside the car were taken to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to be ok.

State Troopers and personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search for Huerta without success. He is still at large and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Huerta’s location or the crash is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Callers may remain anonymous.