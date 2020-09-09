State Police: Man identified after car vs. motorcycle crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Normal man was killed after a car versus motorcycle crash on southbound Rivian Parkway/US 150.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near West College Avenue. Troopers stated Kyle Casey was driving his motorcycle southbound when he hit the back of a delivery van.

The McLean County coroner said Casey died from blunt injuries after hitting the van.

The road was closed for around five hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020