State Police: Man identified after car vs. motorcycle crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Normal man was killed after a car versus motorcycle crash on southbound Rivian Parkway/US 150.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near West College Avenue. Troopers stated Kyle Casey was driving his motorcycle southbound when he hit the back of a delivery van.

The McLean County coroner said Casey died from blunt injuries after hitting the van.

The road was closed for around five hours while authorities investigated the crash.