MASON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on a farm road in rural Clay County.

In a news release, troopers said a man’s body was found on Saturday at 13832 First Avenue in Mason, Illinois. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Austin D. Woods of Edgewood.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is helping state police with the investigation. Troopers said no additional information is being released at this time.