State Police: Man arrested after running away from traffic stop

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Chicago man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a neighborhood search on Tuesday night.

Related Content ISP searches neighborhood for traffic stop suspect

Troopers said officers pulled over a car on I-72 around 6:45 p.m., but then the car took off. “The vehicle then ran out of gas and came to a stop jut off of the milepost 164 exit near Monticello,” said troopers. The driver, 24-year-old Perry Wilkerson, got out and ran away from officers.

Several hours later, a Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner were able to find Wilkerson. He was found in a shed.

Wilkerson was charged with speeding 85 in a 70, tail light violation, operating uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation alcohol, fleeing/eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.