State police looking into fatal Thursday night crash

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man has died after going off-road in Piatt County Thursday night.

Illinois State Police are looking into the crash, which happened on I-72, milepost 164 — just west of Monticello.

Police say their initial findings show that the 42-year-old man was traveling west on the interstate when he ran off the roadway, drove through a median and overturned his vehicle.

The 1999 Chevrolet Suburban ended up flipped upside down in the median. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His name is not being released as officials are still in the process of notifying his family members.