State Police look for help in solving homicide case

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they need help solving the death of Olen Randall.

In a release, troopers said Randall was found dead in a home on October 15, 2015, on Adams Street in Petersburg. They said his death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was from blunt force trauma.

Investigators continue to follow any leads that could result in the arrest of those responsible for Randall’s death. If you have any information, you are asked to call ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.