State Police leader announces support of FOID fingerprint bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police made a big move surrounding FOID cards Thurday.

The agency’s leader announced their support for the FOID fingerprint bill. You may remember this proposal from last year.

The measure would require FOID applicants to submit their fingerprints to get a card. Lawmakers pushed for it after a gunman killed five people despite having a revoked FOID card.

The state police director said this bill would be the support they need. "Those efforts, those enforcement details as well as the communication we have and the information we have with other law enforcement agencies is producing a measurable result. By any measure, that is an improvement. Is it good enough? Hell no. We still have to do a lot more. We got to do a lot more work," said Brendan Kelly, Illinois State Police Director. The bill made it out of the house last year, but senators never voted on it.