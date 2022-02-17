SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers from ISP District 9 are actively responding to several car crashes, truck jack-knifings and vehicle slide-offs along Interstates 55 and 72 as freezing rain falls on Central Illinois.

In a news release, Sergeant Clayton Chapman said that roads are completely covered in snow and ice and are very slick. Visibility is low to nonexistent. Both of these conditions make travel very hazardous at this time.

Chapman reminded drivers that, when they are approaching crashed vehicles, they should slow down, change lanes, and not take pictures while driving.