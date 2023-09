URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate’s death in Champaign County. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said correctional staff found the person unresponsive in their cell around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Staff and emergency medical crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Heuerman said right now, the investigation shows the inmate likely suffered a medical emergency, but State Police are now overseeing the investigation.