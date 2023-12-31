BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) – A burglary of a residence eventually resulted in a suspect being shot by police in Fayette County on Saturday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as Tyler Roe of Brownstown.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening when local officers in the Fayette County area received a call of a burglary to a residence at the 1600 block of North 1550th Street in Brownstown.

Police received the report and quickly learned that shots were fired at the scene. The suspect, Tyler Roe, fled the scene in a vehicle he stole from the victim’s residence.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The Farina Police Department assisted with the pursuit, and one of their officers completed a successful precision immobilization technique (PIT) causing the vehicle to come to a stop.

As officers approached the vehicle, a Farina Police Department officer discharged his weapon, striking Roe.

Roe sustained gunshot wound as a result and was taken to an area hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Roe was later released from the hospital and was booked in the Fayette County Jail.

We have reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the incident at the request of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.