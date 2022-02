VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 were dispatched to Illinois Route 1 between Hoopeston and Rossville at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 2 unit motor vehicle crash.

Trooper Haylie Polistina said two people were pronounced dead on scene.

Illinois Route 1 between Hoopeston and Rossville is closed for an investigation on the cause of the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.