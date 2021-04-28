State Police Investigating after Sangamon County Jail inmate dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois State Police are investigating after a 39-year-old inmate died in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

A press release from the County Sheriff’s Office said it happened late Tuesday evening. A Correctional Officer was conducting regular cell checks, when they found an inmate with what appeared to be blood on his uniform.

Officers placed the inmate under close observation in a cell by himself, and came into the cell to check for injuries. After he resisted their attempts to check and handcuff him, officers shot him in the leg with a taser. After being tased, he became unresponsive.

EMS personnel arrived at the jail and took over CPR, and said inmate was transported to Memorial Medical Center. The inmate was pronounced dead when he arrived at MMC.

