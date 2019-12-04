State police investigating after man found dead during search warrant

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking Illinois State Police to investigate a death after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound while police were serving a search warrant on Wednesday.

Urbana police were investigating a sexual assault, and obtained a warrant for a home on South Cottage Grove near East Illinois Street. They said they got there late in the evening, knocked on the door, and announced who they were. Police said they heard a ‘loud, undiscernible noise’ from inside afterwards. They forced their way inside, and said they found a 33-year-old man dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said no one else was home at the time. They are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

State Police started their investigation Wednesday night. Preliminary results suggest no office used force, fired guns, entered the home, or had contact with the man before his death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 5.

Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office is still investigating.