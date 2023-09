TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors in Tuscola said there was a heavy police presence at a house Sunday afternoon.

The scene was near Justice Street and East North Line Road. State police said they were investigating a situation that happened there. They said there is no concern to public safety.

WCIA crews on scene said they saw several unmarked police cars and officers. Police were not able to give anymore information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.