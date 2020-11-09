State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

MASON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the San Jose Police Department.

In a news release, troopers said it happened near Mason County Road 1200 North and Illinois Route 29 on Saturday. Initial information indicated a Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop near US Highway 136 and Logan County Road 500 East. For unknown reasons, the driver did not stop and sped away.

Troopers said the deputy did not chase the car. A San Jose Police Department officer, who troopers stated was unaware of the Logan County incident, saw a car speeding westbound on U.S. Highway 136 through the village.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver continued to speed away. The police department chased the car west on U.S. Highway 136 and south on Illinois Route 29. Officers from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Police Department joined the chase. Troopers stated the chase was ended for safety reasons.

Officers saw the car turn east on Mason County Road 1200 North and then the driver got out of the car and ran through a cornfield.

After a brief encounter, the San Jose police officer fired his duty weapon at the subject, who was struck. Officers rendered medical attention while emergency medical personnel responded. The subject was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident. Illinois State Police

The Illinois State Police are investigating this shooting.