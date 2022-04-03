CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said they are investigating after a trooper discharged their weapon during a pursuit.

In a news release, ISP officials stated officers were informed Saturday morning about a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide near Collinsville. Shortly after, law enforcement found the suspect vehicle northbound on IL Route 127, near Hillsboro. They chased the vehicle after officers tried to pull it over. Troopers joined in the chase that crossed Route 16 then north onto US Route 51, according to officials.

“After becoming partially disabled, the suspect vehicle came to a stop on US Route 51 just north of Pana, IL at approximately 1:53 p.m.,” said officials. They went on to say the driver of that vehicle got out and pointed a gun in the trooper’s direction. The trooper “discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.” Officials continued to say “the cause and nature of those injuries is under investigation. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.”

Officials said the trooper involved in this situation is a 26-year veteran of the State Police.

Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are looking into this situation. Upon completion, the investigation will be submitted for review to the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office. Additionally, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the double homicide near Collinsville.