PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said they are investigating a homicide after a Normal teenager was found dead in a rural area.

In a release, troopers said they believe 18-year-old Haley Decker had moved to southeast Missouri in January and was recently reported missing in the Normal area.

Decker found dead in rural area

Officers are continuing to investigate the situation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171, ext. 1207.