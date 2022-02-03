State Police: I-74 shut down; traffic being rerouted

UPDATE at 6:55 p.m. on 2/3/2022 — The right lane of traffic on Interstate 74 at Milepost 187 has reopened and the reroute onto Route 150 is being discontinued. The left lane remains closed.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two semi-truck crashes on eastbound Interstate 74 have resulted in the highway being shut down at two separate locations 15 miles apart.

The first crash involved multiple jack-knifed trucks at Milepost 172 in Mahomet. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 166 in Mansfield. U.S. Route 150 is the closest major road to that exit for highway drivers to bypass the crash.

The second crash happened at Milepost 187 near Urbana. A crashed semi-truck resulted in both lanes being blocked and State Troopers at that scene are also redirecting traffic to Route 150 at Exit 185.

Drivers are advised to avoid both crash scenes.